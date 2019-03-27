Georgia woman sentenced for misuse of federal housing funds

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman has been sentenced for misusing federal funds meant to help disabled women and their children.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 53-year-old Janice Cooks of Lithonia was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak said in the news release that Cooks received nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over several years to provide housing for disabled women.

The prosecutor said Cooks transferred $59,000 to her personal account, using the money for dining out, shopping and travel.

Cooks was convicted last year. She must serve eight months of house arrest after the prison term. She will then be on probation for three years.

Cooks was also ordered to pay nearly $200,000 to HUD.