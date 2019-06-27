Germany: 2 arrested over weapon used in politician's killing

FILE - In this June 25, 2012 file photo, Walter Luebcke, who was in charge of the Kassel area regional administration, talks to media in Kassel, Germany. Germany's top security official says the far-right extremist suspected in the killing of a politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has told authorities that he acted alone. Walter Luebcke, who led the Kassel regional administration in central Germany, was fatally shot in the head at his home on June 2, 2019. (Uwe Zucch/dpa via AP) less FILE - In this June 25, 2012 file photo, Walter Luebcke, who was in charge of the Kassel area regional administration, talks to media in Kassel, Germany. Germany's top security official says the far-right ... more Photo: Uwe Zucchi, AP Photo: Uwe Zucchi, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Germany: 2 arrested over weapon used in politician's killing 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, one of whom is accused of selling the weapon allegedly used by the main suspect.

Walter Luebcke, who led the Kassel regional administration in central Germany, was shot fatally at his home on June 2. A 45-year-old German man with a string of convictions for violent anti-migrant crime, Stephan Ernst, was later arrested as the alleged killer.

Officials said on Wednesday that Ernst has admitted to carrying out the killing and says he acted alone. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that they have arrested two other Germans, one of whom is accused of selling him the weapon in 2016 and the other of putting Ernst in contact with the seller.