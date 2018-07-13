Girl, 17, accused of pelting Muslim family's home with eggs

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — Police say a teenager is accused of pelting eggs at the home of a Muslim family in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports the 17-year-old girl was charged with destruction of property Monday after the family in Dundalk reported the incident June 24. Baltimore County police spokesman Cpl. Sean Vinson says one of the victims provided police with the suspect's vehicle tag number.

The family settled in the county a few years ago after fleeting their home in Iraq and has reported other incidents of harassment, including catcalls and hostile shouts. Police say they don't know if the suspect had been involved in any other incidents.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has called on law enforcement to investigate accusations of harassment against the family.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com