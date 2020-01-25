Girl wounded in accidental shooting

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A 2-year-old Florida girl was wounded Friday in what appears to be an accidental shooting, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at an Ocala townhouse, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a stadium near the home and then by helicopter to a Gainesville hospital, Ocala police said. She had a wound on her upper body, and the injury wasn't considered life-threatening.

Investigators believe the girl may have been shot by a sibling. Detectives said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s shooting. The said they were also looking into where the handgun came from, who is the gun’s owner and how the child got the firearm.