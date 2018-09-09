https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Glendale-police-searching-for-suspect-who-shot-13216160.php
Glendale police searching for suspect who shot, wounded man
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale police say they are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded.
They say the incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Glendale and 75th avenues.
Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with injuries that appeared to not be life-threatening.
The name and age of the man haven't been released.
Police say the motive for the shooting isn't immediately clear.
