Gov. Whitmer cuts off legal aid in Flint water probe

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is cutting off legal help for state employees who are interviewed by investigators in the Flint water scandal.

The Flint Journal reports that current and former employees won't get their bills paid unless they're charged with a crime for state-related work.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says the change is based on guidance from Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Prosecutors in June dropped all pending charges against eight people in an investigation of how Flint's water became contaminated with lead and subsequently contributed to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who took over in January, said the previous team had mishandled or ignored evidence.

The investigation still is alive, although no new cases have been filed.

Seven people pleaded no contest to misdemeanors when the investigation was led by special prosecutor Todd Flood.