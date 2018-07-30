Grand Canyon gets grant to help catch drunken drivers

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park is getting financial help to catch drunken drivers.

The park will use a $10,000 grant from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety to purchase a device to read blood-alcohol content. The readings from the device that will be placed at the park's South Rim entrance will be admissible in court.

Park officials say more than one-third of the arrests at the Grand Canyon last year were of drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They say the new device will be available to park rangers and local police agencies to improve highway safety.

An older model will be moved to the ranger station at the canyon's North Rim.