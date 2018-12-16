Grand jury declines to indict officers in fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio grand jury declined to indict three police officers who fatally shot a driver during an attempted traffic stop in May.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says a grand jury this week heard evidence in the death of 55-year-old Darrell Bruffy and determined the Franklin Township officers involved did not act unlawfully.

Authorities say Deputy Jacob Heaberlin tried to stop an erratic driver in a pickup truck on May 12. Bruffy crashed the truck near a gas station and fired a handgun at Heaberlin, hitting him in the abdomen. Heaberlin and two other responding officers returned fire.

Bruffy was declared dead at the scene. Heaberlin underwent surgery and spent 10 days recovering in the hospital.

County prosecutors present evidence in all fatal officer-involved shootings to grand juries for evaluation.