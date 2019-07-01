Grand jury indicts woman for Las Vegas manicurist's death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old woman on charges of murder, robbery and other crimes after she was accused of skipping out on a $35 manicure and running over a salon worker with her car.

An indictment filed in Nevada court on Friday charges Krystal Whipple with four felonies in the death of Ngoc Q. Nguyen, 51, of Garden Grove, California.

A message seeking comment from Whipple's attorney Timothy Treffinger on Monday was not immediately returned.

Police say Whipple tried to pay for her Dec. 29, 2018 manicure with a fraudulent credit card before telling Nguyen that she was going to her car to get cash, then drove away. Nguyen tried to stop the car but was run over and killed.

Whipple is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on July 16.