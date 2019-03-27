Greek police use safe driving to stop migrant-smuggling

In this Thursday, Dec.13, 2018 photo, a burned car is seen on a truck on the highway near Keramoti village, northern Greece after a car transporting migrants and refugees crashed into a truck killing three people. As gangs smuggling migrants into Greece from Turkey increasingly favor the land route over the risky sea crossing, police have adopted a new tactic, stopping drivers who work for the gangs and charging them with traffic violations before they can pick up their human cargo.(Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have adopted a new tactic for disrupting gangs that smuggle people into the country from across the land border with Turkey: stopping drivers who work for the gangs and charging them with traffic violations before they can pick up their human cargo.

The drivers can't be charged with smuggling if they don't have migrants with them. But they can face prison terms of several months and stiff fines for violations such as driving without a license, and their cars can be impounded.

The strategy is much less dangerous than possibly policing the border by having patrol cars chase old vehicles crammed with people who just entered Greece and sometimes driven by teenagers with minimal driving experience who might panic and crash.