Greeley officer wounded in shootout

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Greeley police say an officer was shot and wounded following a police pursuit and exchange of gunfire with two suspects.

The Greeley Tribune reports that one suspect was wounded and the other reportedly died of a gunshot wound late Thursday.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says the Greeley officer and the wounded suspect are in stable condition.

The office says Greeley officers responding to a report of shots fired were pursuing a vehicle when the suspects got out and opened fire. The officer and a suspect were wounded in the exchange.

The second suspect was found dead inside a residence a short time later.

An investigation was continuing.

