Grizzly bear shot by landowner in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the shooting of a grizzly bear in Montana.

The Independent Record reports that Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks says the bear was shot by a landowner near Augusta on April 13.

Agency bear management specialist Mike Madel says in a press release there have been reports of grizzly bears coming around cabins and getting into livestock feed. But there have been no reports of depredations on livestock to date.

FWP is warning anyone going into areas with bears to prepare themselves with bear spray and be aware of bear attractants and where they are in relation to bear environments.

The USFWS investigates all grizzly-involved incidents due to their status on the Endangered Species List.

