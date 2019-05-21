Group to resubmit petition to allow growing, selling pot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group says it will resubmit a petition to amend the North Dakota Constitution aimed at allowing citizens to grow, use and sell marijuana.

The group submitted a proposed petition to Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Monday but withdrew it on Tuesday.

Group chairman John Bailey, of Courtenay, says the petition will be resubmitted in about a week after some changes are made. He would not say what those changes would be.

Supporters of the idea need to collect about 27,000 signatures to get it on the ballot.