Guatemalan detained after being deported 3 times

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge has detained a Guatemala citizen who was arrested in Vermont after being deported three times.

Police say Arturo Pascual-Juan, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested for drunken-driving in Rockingham, Vermont. He was taken into federal custody after a state court hearing last week.

Court documents indicated the 35-year-old Pascual-Juan had been deported three times, and a federal judge ordered him detained as a flight risk on Thursday.

The arresting officer said Pascual-Juan had a Guatemala Consular ID Card, but no driver's license, when he was pulled over early on the Fourth of July. Federal officials said he was not allowed to return to the U.S. His court-appointed attorney could not be reached for comment Sunday.