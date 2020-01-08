Gunfire exchanged as search warrant is executed in Dayton

DAYTON, Minn. (AP) — There was an exchange of gunfire as police officers executed a search warrant northwest of Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured in the shooting Tuesday about 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Officers executed the search warrant at a home in Dayton, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, when someone in the residence fired a weapon, according to the sheriff's office, which is investigating. One officer returned fire.

Two suspects later surrendered and were taken into custody. No other details were provided about the ongoing investigation.