Gunman in 2016 Rhode Island killing pleads guilty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A reputed gang member has pleaded guilty to shooting a young father from Rhode Island who was found dead inside his crashed car in 2016.

Alexander DeJesus, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and carrying an unlicensed firearm in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dylan Contreras in Pawtucket on Sept. 24, 2016.

The 25-year-old DeJesus's trial had been scheduled to start Monday, but instead he accepted a plea deal in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence with 21 years to serve.

Contreras was found inside his car after it crashed into a utility pole. His death was later ruled a homicide when the medical examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound to the head. He had one child and a second on the way at the time of his death.