Handgun, rifle stolen from Florida deputy's patrol car

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say thieves stole a handgun and a rifle from the patrol car of a sheriff's deputy.

Flagler County Sheriff's spokeswoman Brittany Kershaw says the burglary happened Saturday night in Palm Coast. She says the agency's vehicles are equipped with firearm locks with built-in security features and a vehicle security system.

News outlets report the incident will be reviewed by the agency's loss control review board.

Sheriff Rick Staly said investigators are working to determine why the built-in security system failed and warns the thief that "we are coming after you."