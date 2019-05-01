Hartford man gets more than 4 years for check fraud scheme

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sent to prison for 4 ½ years for stealing checks from several victims and altering them to make them payable to himself and accomplices.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Edward Williams, of Hartford, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in November to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court records, Williams stole checks in a variety of ways.

In one case he stole a check for $15 that a West Hartford couple had left outside as a holiday gift for their newspaper delivery person, altered it and cashed it for $870. In another case he stole a Windsor resident's check payable to American Express, altered it and cashed it for $985.30.

Williams' criminal history includes 74 arrests and convictions for forgery, larceny and burglary.