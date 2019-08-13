Hate crimes investigators seek group of teens in NYC attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Police Department hate crimes investigators are looking to question a group of teenagers about a series of assaults on Hasidic Jewish men in Brooklyn.

At least three men were attacked early Monday in different locations, all near each other in the Williamsburg neighborhood. Police say each victim was approached by several teens who punched him in the face, searched his pockets and fled.

Two of the men were taken to hospitals.

Police released surveillance video Monday night of four boys or young men entering a building lobby.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that additional police would patrol the area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered any help from the state police Hate Crimes Task Force, saying he was "sickened" by the attacks.

Both the mayor and the governor are Democrats.