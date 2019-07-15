Hawaii man sentenced for shooting gun during lava evacuation

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man has been sentenced to prison for firing a gun at a group of people during a volcanic eruption.

West Hawaii Today reported Saturday that John William Hubbard was sentenced Wednesday to five years for each of five counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Authorities say Hubbard pointed a handgun and fired several shots during an argument.

Police say a group of people was surveying property overtaken by lava on the Big Island during the May 2018 Kilauea eruption.

Authorities say Hubbard approached and assaulted a victim and demanded the group immediately leave the area.

A U.S. district court judge also ordered Hubbard to serve 23 months in federal prison, which will run concurrently with the sentence handed down by the state.

Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com