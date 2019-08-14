Hayward police shoot man waving replica gun

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a man waving a replica firearm was shot by Hayward police officers.

Hayward police Officer Claudia Mau said Tuesday the man is expected to survive. His identity was not released.

Mau says officers responded to the area of Mission Boulevard and Valle Vista Avenue in Hayward Tuesday for reports of a man in public waving a gun in the air.

She says that two officers discharged their weapons and paramedics who responded to the scene treated the man before he was transported to a hospital.

Mau said it was later determined he was holding a replica firearm.

She says police are investigating the moments before the officers opened fire and that footage from their body worn cameras would be released at a later time.