Hearing set for man charged in 1999 Oklahoma slayings

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A March 26 preliminary hearing has been set for a Kansas man charged in the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the disappearance and presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her friend.

Craig County Court records show the hearing was scheduled Friday for Ronnie Dean Busick, 68, who is charged with killing Danny Freeman and Kathy Freeman, 16-year-old Ashley Freeman and 16-year-old Lauria Bible.

Busick was found competent for trial in December. He has denied any involvement in the case or knowledge of where the girls are.

The bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman were found in the burned rubble of their mobile home in Welch, about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa.

The two girls have never been found despite numerous searches.

Ronnie Dean Busick, 68, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested and charged in 2018 with four counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of arson in the case.

Authorities have said two other suspects in the case are now dead.