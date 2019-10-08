Helena man convicted in slaying of Montana couple

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Lewis and Clark County jury has found a Helena man guilty of deliberate homicide in the slayings of a couple in their Montana home.

The Independent Record reports the jury Monday also convicted Kyle Hamm of tampering with the weapons used in the brutal slayings of 64-year-old Charla Rae Taylor and 61-year-old David M. Taylor.

The Taylors were found dead in their home north of Helena in March 2018.

The couple's son, Kaleb Taylor, was sentenced to life in prison last March in the case. A third defendant is awaiting trial.

Hamm had told authorities that he wasn't inside the house when the killings occurred, but prosecutors argued Hamm likely was inside the house at some point and knew what was happening.

Judge Mike Menahan ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

___

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com