Herald/Review, Navajo Times get top Arizona newspaper honors
PHOENIX (AP) — The Herald/Review and the Navajo Times won top honors in the Arizona Newspaper Association's annual awards announced Saturday night.
It was the Navajo Times' second consecutive time earning Arizona Newspaper of the Year in the non-daily category. The Herald/Review, which covers Sierra Vista and Bisbee, won for daily newspapers.
Perla Trevizo of the Tucson-based Arizona Daily Star snagged Journalist of the Year in the daily newspapers category.
The Arizona Republic's Richard Ruelas and Jason Pohl earned Story of the Year among dailies for a piece on a state Border Strike Force.
Alexis Bechman of the Payson Roundup was named 2019 Journalist of the year in the non-daily category, while Jonathan Clark of the Nogales International won for that category's Story of the Year.
Kelly Presnell of the Arizona Daily Star and Keith Morris of the Payson Roundup earned Photographer of the Year awards for the second consecutive year.
The awards were handed out at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler.
Here is the full list of winners:
GENERAL EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceArizona Capitol Times Associate Publisher: Luige del Puerto
2nd PlaceNogales International Publisher: Manuel Coppola
3rd PlaceThe Camp Verde Journal General Manager: Kyle Larson
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlacePayson RoundupPublisher: Brian Kramer
2nd PlacePhoenix Business JournalPublisher: Ray Schey
3rd Place Green Valley News Publisher: Dru Sanchez
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceNavajo TimesPublisher: Tom Aviso Jr.
2nd PlaceTucson WeeklyPublisher: Jason Joseph
3rd PlacePrescott Valley TribunePublisher: Joe Soldwedel, Co-Publisher: Kit Atwelll
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceHerald/ReviewPublisher: Jennifer Sorenson
2nd PlaceArizona Daily SunPublisher: Colleen Brady
3rd PlaceCasa Grande DispatchCo-Publishers: Donovan Kramer Jr., Kara Cooper
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st Place Arizona Daily StarPublisher: John D'Orlando
REPORTING & NEWSWRITING EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceArizona Capitol TimesAssociate Publisher: Luige del Puerto
2nd PlaceEloy EnterprisePublisher: Donovan Kramer Jr.
3rd PlaceFlorence Reminder and Blade-TribunePublisher: Donovan Kramer Jr.
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlacePhoenix Business JournalPublisher: Ray Schey
2nd PlaceGreen Valley News Publisher: Dru Sanchez
3rd PlaceThe Fountain Hills Times Publisher: Brent Cruickshank
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceTucson WeeklyPublisher: Jason Joseph
2nd PlaceNavajo Times Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
3rd PlacePrescott Valley TribunePublisher: Joe Soldwedel, Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceThe Daily CourierPublisher: Joe Soldwedel, Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
2nd PlaceArizona Daily Sun Publisher: Colleen Brady
3rd PlaceCasa Grande DispatchCo-Publishers: Donovan Kramer Jr., Kara Cooper
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceArizona Daily StarPublisher: John D'Orlando
DEPARTMENTAL NEWS & COPYWRITING EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceNogales International Publisher: Manuel Coppola
2nd PlaceThe Camp Verde Journal General Manager: Kyle Larson
3rd PlaceFlorence Reminder and Publisher: Donovan Kramer Jr.
Blade-Tribune
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlacePhoenix Business JournalPublisher: Ray Schey
2nd PlacePayson RoundupPublisher: Brian Kramer
3rd PlaceSedona Red Rock News General Manager: Kyle Larson
DEPARTMENTAL NEWS & COPYWRITING EXCELLENCE / continued
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceTucson WeeklyPublisher: Jason Joseph
2nd PlacePrescott Valley TribunePublisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
3rd PlaceNavajo Times Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceHerald/ReviewPublisher: Jennifer Sorenson
2nd PlaceArizona Daily Sun Publisher: Colleen Brady
3rd PlaceThe Daily CourierPublisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceThe Arizona RepublicExecutive Editor: Greg Burton
PAGE DESIGN EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceArizona Capitol Times Publisher: Luige del Puerto
2nd PlaceNogales International Publisher: Manuel Coppola
3rd PlaceThe Verde Independent Publisher: Babette Cubitt
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlacePayson RoundupPublisher: Brian Kramer
2nd PlaceWhite Mountain IndependentPublisher: Brian Kramer
3rd PlaceChino Valley Review Publisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceTucson WeeklyPublisher: Jason Joseph
2nd PlaceExplorer NewspaperPublisher: Jason Joseph
3rd PlaceNavajo Times Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceArizona Daily Sun Publisher: Colleen Brady
2nd PlaceHerald/ReviewPublisher: Jennifer Sorenson
3rd PlaceThe Daily CourierPublisher: Joe Soldwedel/ Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceArizona Daily Star Publisher: John D'Orlando
EDITORIAL PAGE EXCELLENCE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceThe Verde Independent Publisher: Babette Cubitt
2nd PlaceThe Camp Verde JournalGeneral Manager: Kyle Larson
3rd PlaceCoolidge Examiner Publisher: Donovan Kramer Jr.
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceSedona Red Rock News General Manager: Kyle Larson
2nd PlaceChino Valley Review Publisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
3rd PlacePhoenix Business Journal Publisher: Ray Schey
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceNavajo Times Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
2nd PlacePrescott Valley TribunePublisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
3rd PlaceTucson WeeklyPublisher: Jason Joseph
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceHerald/ReviewPublisher: Jennifer Sorenson
2nd PlaceToday's News-Herald Publisher: Mike Quinn
3rd PlaceCasa Grande DispatchCo-Publishers: Donovan Kramer Jr., Kara Cooper
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceArizona Daily Star Publisher: John D'Orlando
BEST USE OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceNogales International Publisher: Manuel Coppola
2nd PlaceThe Camp Verde Journal General Manager: Kyle Larson
3rd PlaceThe Verde Independent Publisher: Babette Cubitt
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceGreen Valley News Publisher: Dru Sanchez
2nd PlacePayson RoundupPublisher: Brian Kramer
3rd PlaceMaricopa MonitorPublisher: Kara Cooper
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
3rd PlacePrescott Valley TribunePublisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
1st PlaceNavajo Times Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
2nd PlaceTucson WeeklyPublisher: Jason Joseph
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
3rd PlaceThe Daily CourierPublisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
1st PlaceHerald/ReviewPublisher: Jennifer Sorenson
2nd PlaceArizona Daily Sun Publisher: Colleen Brady
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceThe Arizona RepublicExecutive Editor: Greg Burton
COMMUNITY SERVICE/JOURNALISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceNogales InternationalPublisher: Manuel Coppola
2nd PlaceArizona Capitol TimesPublisher: Luige del Puerto
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceGreen Valley News Publisher: Dru Sanchez
2nd PlacePayson RoundupPublisher: Brian Kramer
3rd PlacePhoenix Business JournalPublisher: Ray Schey
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceNavajo Times Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
2nd PlaceTucson WeeklyPublisher: Jason Joseph
3rd PlaceExplorer NewspaperPublisher: Jason Joseph
Combined Dailies
Division 4: Daily under 25,000 & Division 5: Daily greater than 25,000
1st PlaceHerald/ReviewPublisher: Jennifer Sorenson
2nd PlaceThe Daily CourierPublisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell3rd PlaceCasa Grande DispatchCo-Publishers: Donovan Kramer Jr., Kara Cooper
SPECIAL SECTION
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceArizona Capitol Times Publisher: Luige del Puerto
2nd PlaceThe Verde Independent Publisher: Babette Cubitt
3rd PlaceNogales International Publisher: Manuel Coppola
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlacePhoenix Business Journal Publisher: Ray Schey
2nd PlaceSedona Red Rock News General Manager: Kyle Larson
3rd PlaceArizona Jewish Post Executive Editor: Phyllis Braun
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceTucson WeeklyPublisher: Jason Joseph
2nd PlaceExplorer NewspaperPublisher: Jason Joseph
3rd PlaceNavajo Times Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceHerald/ReviewPublisher: Jennifer Sorenson
2nd PlaceYuma SunPublisher: Lisa Reilly
3rd PlaceCasa Grande DispatchCo-Publishers: Donovan Kramer Jr., Kara Cooper
SPECIAL SECTION / continued
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceThe Arizona RepublicExecutive Editor: Greg Burton
NEWSPAPER SUPPLEMENT OR MAGAZINE
Combined ALL Non-Dailies
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceGreen Valley News Publisher: Dru Sanchez
2nd PlaceSedona Red Rock NewsGeneral Manager: Kyle Larson
3rd PlacePayson RoundupPublisher: Brian Kramer
Combined Dailies -
Division 4: Daily under 25,000
Division 5: Daily greater than 25,000
1st PlaceArizona Daily Star Publisher: John D'Orlando
2nd PlaceToday's News-Herald Publisher: Mike Quinn
3rd PlaceThe Daily CourierPublisher: Joe Soldwedel, Co-Publisher: Kit AtwellNEWSPAPER WEBSITE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceThe Camp Verde Journal General Manager: Kyle Larson
2nd PlaceArizona Capitol Times Publisher: Luige del Puerto
3rd PlaceParker Pioneer Publisher: Mike Quinn
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlacePayson RoundupPublisher: Brian Kramer
2nd PlaceMaricopa MonitorPublisher: Kara Cooper
3rd PlaceSedona Red Rock NewsGeneral Manager: Kyle Larson
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceNavajo Times Publisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
2nd PlacePrescott Valley TribunePublisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit Atwell
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceArizona Daily Sun Publisher: Colleen Brady
2nd PlaceCasa Grande DispatchCo-Publishers: Donovan Kramer Jr., Kara Cooper
3rd PlaceThe Daily CourierPublisher: Joe Soldwedel / Co-Publisher: Kit AtwellDivision 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceArizona Daily Star Publisher: John D'Orlando
Individual Winners by Category
BEST HEADLINE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceGary Grado Senator: Swamp creatures in ties suits roam Capitol, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd PlaceWendy Howell Food Cart Frenzy, Williams-Grand Canyon News
3rd PlaceGary GradoNo More No Promo, Arizona Capitol Times
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceKeith MorrisShe's a killer queen, Payson Roundup
2nd PlaceDan ShearerA Fine Mess, assorted others, Green Valley News
3rd PlaceRyan WinslettEducational award brings Sunshine to New York, The Fountain Hills Times
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceDana Hawman-Trumbull Assorted Headlines, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News
2nd PlaceBill Van Nimwegen You Can't Get There from Here, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News
3rd PlaceJeff Gardner Assorted Headlines, Tucson Weekly
BEST HEADLINE / continued
Combined Dailies / Division 4: Daily under 25,000 & Division 5: Daily greater than 25,000
1st PlaceJim WamboldShaking Up History, The Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceDave OrdAssorted Headlines, Arizona Daily Star
3rd PlaceMatt PaulsonAssorted Headlines, Casa Grande Dispatch
BEST NEWS STORY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceJonathan ClarkOn Election Day, military installs razor wire
Nogales International
2nd PlaceArielle Zionts Accused cop-killer confessed
Nogales International
3rd PlaceLoretta Yerian Coyotes: Nuisance or Necessary?
Williams-Grand Canyon News
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlacePatrick O'Grady Power play: Arizona battleground a $40 million fight over the future of solar
Phoenix Business Journal
2nd PlaceRon ElandMerchants hurting with lack of Phoenix adsSedona Red Rock News
3rd PlaceMichele NelsonMan gets probation for violent assault
Payson Roundup
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceKathleen B. KunzCare Bare
Tucson Weekly
2nd PlaceDonovan QuinteroBegay facing 'extreme DUI' chargeNavajo Times
3rd PlaceChristina Fuoco-Karasinski Fentanyl overdose
West Valley View
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceRodney Haas and Brian Wright Vista Grande choice drops out
Casa Grande Dispatch
2nd PlaceMara Knaub Feeling 'duped' - Donors unhappy with Salvation Army's decision to drop Boys and Girls Club
Yuma Sun3rd PlaceScott BuffonFlagstaff DPS dispatch center announces closure
Arizona Daily Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceDan NowickiThe Death of Sen. John McCain
The Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceCaitlin Schmidt4 suspects ID'd here after tests on shelved rape kitsArizona Daily Star
3rd PlaceShaq Davis and Caitlin SchmidtInmate, 36, indicted in deaths of two girlsArizona Daily Star
BEST SUSTAINED COVERAGE OR SERIES
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceKendal Blust, Asylum-seekers at the border, Nogales International
Genesis Lara, Arielle Zionts,
Jonathan Clark, Nick Phillips
2nd PlaceJonathan Clark,Government 'hardens' Nogales ports and border
Genesis Lara, Nick Phillips
Nogales International
3rd PlaceKatie CampbellHacienda Rape, Arizona Capitol Times
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceKim Smith, 500-year flood, Green Valley News
2nd PlaceLaura Singleton, Heber Horses Series, White Mountain Independent
3rd PlaceKitty Bottemiller, Me Too, Green Valley News
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceJeff GardnerThe OSIRIS-REx Mission, Tucson Weekly
2nd PlaceDana Hawman-Trumbull Apache Junction School District Coverage, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News
3rd PlaceLogan Burtch-Buus, 2018 Oro Valley election, Explorer Newspaper
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceNanci HutsonHomelessness in the Prescott area, The Daily Courier
2nd PlaceMax Efrein The opioid crisis and #StopFentanylNow series, The Daily Courier
3rd PlaceArizona Daily Sun StaffRecord-breaking snowstorm hits Flagstaff, Arizona Daily Sun
BEST SUSTAINED COVERAGE OR SERIES / continued
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceJohn D'Anna Solving the mystery of Arizona's Hatbox Baby, The Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceRebekah L. Sanders Left on the Street, The Arizona Republic
3rd PlaceCraig Harris, The Charter Gamble, The Arizona Republic
Anne Ryman, Alden Woods, Justin Price
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceKatie CampbellOld School, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd PlaceArielle Zionts Rape allegation preceded fire chief's downfall, Nogales International
3rd PlaceDillon Rosenblatt Criminalized, Arizona Capitol Times
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceChristopher Fox Graham and Ron Eland, SB 1487 complaint against Sedona, Sedona Red Rock News
2nd PlaceKim Smith State owes $12.4 million to over 70 fire districts, Green Valley News
3rd PlaceMichele Nelson Firewood sales during forest closures, Payson Roundup
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceMatt RoyResident accused of making threat, Surprise Today
2nd PlaceCindy YurthKirk, Ryce have history of giving bad investment advice, Navajo Times
3rd PlaceDanyelle Khamara Collateral Damage, Tucson Weekly
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceCindy Barks Waterline breaks plague Cliff Rose neighborhood, The Daily Courier
2nd PlaceMara KnaubNo charges filed against city critics, Yuma Sun
3rd PlaceMatt RoyOfficials seek cause of explosion, Daily News-Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceJason Pohl, Richard Ruelas Border Strike Force, The Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceRobert AnglenThe Meadows: Sex addiction clinic hid founder's assault of patient for decades, The Arizona Republic
3rd PlaceMichael KieferRestoration to Competency? The Arizona Republic
BEST SPORTS STORY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceGenesis LaraNogales' pioneering football player inspires other girls, Nogales International
2nd PlaceBen Giles Wild Pitch, Arizona Capitol Times
3rd PlaceJoey Chenoweth Volleyball not just for girls, Florence Reminder and Blade-Tribune
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceBrandon BrownRising Above Mediocre, Phoenix Business Journal
2nd PlaceBrandon BrownBig League Goal: Phoenix makes pitch for MLS status, Phoenix Business Journal
3rd PlaceKeith MorrisClearing hurdles to a state championship, Payson Roundup
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceSunnie R. Clahchischiligi A team of brothers, Navajo Times
2nd PlaceZach Alvira Running for his life, East Valley Tribune
3rd PlaceRichard Smith His Story Will Be Heard, Peoria Today
BEST SPORTS STORY / continued
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceBrian Bergner Jr.Good deeds lead to special touchdown, The Daily Courier
2nd PlaceBrian WrightDevilish determination, Casa Grande Dispatch
3rd PlaceDoug CookFIGHT OF HIS LIFE: Mayer principal, AD, coach Jeff Duncan facing Stage IV cancer head-on, The Daily Courier
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceAlden WoodsG League tryouts offer first and last chances at hoop dreams, The Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceJohn D'Anna Who do we love to boo? The Arizona Republic
3rd PlaceAnne RymanFootball set to disappear at community colleges - but not without a fight, The Arizona Republic
BEST TEAM, SPORT OR SPORTS BEAT COVERAGE
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceJames KelleyMingus edges Prescott to win second consecutive region title, The Verde Independent
2nd PlaceJoey ChenowethCoolidge Bears football,Coolidge Examiner
3rd PlaceJames KelleyShorthanded Mingus Union football suffers first loss, The Verde Independent
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceKeith MorrisPayson softball team Payson Roundup
2nd PlaceKeith MorrisPayson wrestling Payson Roundup
3rd PlaceAndy StatenFootball 2018 White Mountain Independent
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceZach AlviraMountain Pointe football Ahwatukee Foothills News
2nd PlaceChristopher BoanFootball coverage in north Tucson Explorer Newspaper
3rd PlaceDaniel DullumApache Junction High School SoftballApache Junction/Gold Canyon News
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceBrian Bergner Jr.Badgers Football The Daily Courier
2nd PlaceMike HartmanN.Az. Elite Arizona Daily Sun
3rd PlaceDoug CookWhiskey Off-Road coverage and previews The Daily Courier
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceNorma Gonzalez Pima footballArizona Daily Star
2nd PlaceCaitlin SchmidtAthletes investigated at the UAArizona Daily Star
BEST SPORTS COLUMN
Combined Non-Dailies/ Division 1: Non-Daily under 3,500 & Division 2: Non-Daily 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceKeith MorrisAn editor, a teacher and a friend Payson Roundup
2nd PlaceCorky SimpsonBig Time Baseball Green Valley News
3rd PlaceJames KelleyCommentary: Time for soccer to ditch the PK shootouts
The Verde Independent
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceDaniel DullumSeabiscuit's Workout Jockey Also Rode in ArizonaApache Junction/Gold Canyon News
2nd PlaceChristopher BoanThe Weekly Take Explorer Newspaper
3rd PlaceRichard SmithLatest transfer rule not workingas intendedPeoria Today
Combined Dailies / Division 4: Daily under 25,000 & Division 5: Daily greater than 25,000
1st PlaceGreg HansenArizona superfanArizona Daily Star
2nd PlaceBrian WrightAssorted columnsCasa Grande Dispatch
3rd PlaceBeau BeardenState championship provided lasting memoriesKingman Daily Miner
BEST FEATURE STORY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceCarmen FormanHard LeftArizona Capitol Times
2nd PlaceWendy Howell What's happening to the aspens? Williams-Grand Canyon News
3rd PlaceRofida KhairallaMeet 'Miracle' BabyCoolidge Examiner
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceDan ShearerThey set sail Green Valley News
2nd PlaceMichele NelsonFor veteran, the Arizona Trail a chrysalis for lifePayson Roundup
3rd PlaceAlexis BechmanI tested my grit in Box Canyon Payson Roundup
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceJeff GardnerBrewski BenefitTucson Weekly
2nd PlaceTirion MorrisNostalgia on the MoveTucson Weekly
3rd PlaceBrian SmithHoliday Bell RingersTucson Weekly
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceMara KnaubYuma veteran recalls ambush in IraqYuma Sun
2nd PlaceAlexandra WittenbergLiteracy Center classes at heart of jail's re-entry programArizona Daily Sun
3rd PlaceEmily EllisFort Huachuca band completes final missionHerald/Review
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceJessica BoehmSandra Day O'Connor, the mom The Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceJen FifieldThe story of Edward J.B. Keeylocko The Arizona Republic
3rd PlacePerla Trevizo, Fernanda Echavarri 30 days to be a family
Arizona Daily Star
ENTERPRISE REPORTING
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceKatie CampbellDem Divide: Democratic candidates don't understand rural issues, Arizona Capitol Times
2nd PlaceKatie CampbellIncessant: Prison health care case shaping up for years of litigation, Arizona Capitol Times
3rd PlaceNick PhillipsPort backups weigh heavy on way of life, Nogales International
Combined Non-Dailies/ Division 2: Non-Daily 3,500 to 10,000 & Division 3: Non-Daily greater than 10,000
1st PlacePhilip HaldimanExperiencing a real estate boom in PeoriaPeoria Today
2nd PlaceAndrew PaxtonThe porn problem
Green Valley News
3rd PlaceCorina VanekEstablishing Roots: Real estate presentshurdle for cannabis industry
Phoenix Business Journal
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceMacKenzie ChaseRoden Crater's past and futureArizona Daily Sun
2nd PlaceEmily EllisA legendary mistake: Arizona historians reflect on 1929 bombing of Naco
Herald/Review
3rd PlaceMara KnaubIf the border CLOSED ... Yuma Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceRebekah L. SandersCredit Card Skimmers The Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceEmily BregelEvictions: No roof, no reliefArizona Daily Star
3rd PlaceDaniel GonzalezThe U.S. Deported this mother to Guatemala. It kept her 6-year-old son, The Arizona Republic
BEST COLUMN, ANALYSIS OR COMMENTARY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceJonathan ClarkCounty can take a stand on family separationsNogales International
2nd PlaceJeanie HankinsCheck the Facts, Council in Chaos- Still
The Wickenburg Sun
3rd PlaceChristopher Fox Graham Assorted Editorials
The Camp Verde Journal
BEST COLUMN, ANALYSIS OR COMMENTARY / continued
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceDan ShearerSafeway toying with your walletGreen Valley News
2nd PlaceGreg BarrTrack the 'martini' factor to measure city's progressPhoenix Business Journal
3rd PlaceDan ShearerNo other words: Shame on ADOT Green Valley News
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlacePauly Denetclaw Group seeks diversity, but runs roughshod over us
Navajo Times
2nd PlaceDana Hawman-Trumbull Integrity is Not Made of Half Truths and Inuendo Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News
3rd PlaceTom ArvisoYes, your vote does count!Navajo Times
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceBrian Bergner Jr.Raising Prescott column: A 'zero tolerance' policy worth avoiding as a father, The Daily Courier
2nd PlaceRoxanne MolenarOne action is not reflective of Yuma communityYuma Sun
3rd PlaceTim WiederaendersGood Friday is much more somber for me
The Daily Courier
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceDavid FitzsimmonsMonastery-turned-sanctuary truly extraordinary Arizona Daily Star
2nd PlaceTim StellerThe Chomsky outrageArizona Daily Star
3rd PlaceSarah Garrecht GassenGrowing Pima CountyArizona Daily Star
BEST COLUMN, FEATURE OR CRITICISM
Combined Non-Dailies/ Division 1: Non-Daily under 3,500 & Division 2: Non-Daily 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceScott DykeYou Can't Go Home AgainGreen Valley News
2nd PlaceRyan WinslettLike pulling teethThe Fountain Hills Times
3rd PlaceJeanie HankinsCommunity explore what ifs, reversed rolls stretch hearts and 1,000 parts The Wickenburg Sun
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceBrian SmithBilly Sedlmyer, Bowed But Unbroken Tucson Weekly
2nd PlaceCindy YurthThe one rescue we couldn't doNavajo Times
3rd PlaceMargaret ReganUp Close and PersonalTucson Weekly
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceRoxanne MolenarKindnesses big, small can have impactYuma Sun
2nd PlaceTim WiederaendersThis has to stop, Mr. PresidentThe Daily Courier
3rd PlaceBrian Bergner Jr.Raising Prescott: Neighborhood speedway cause for concern in PV, The Daily Courier
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceDavid FitzsimmonsY.O.T.O. backs youths homes, dreams despite homelessnessArizona Daily Star
2nd PlaceGreg HansenA miracle and a young man named Brian saved my son's life Arizona Daily Star
3rd PlaceDavid FitzsimmonsWhat good cops do Arizona Daily Star
BEST MULTIMEDIA STORYTELLING
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceLoretta Yerian U.S. Marine Corps delivers Christmas cheer Havasupai ReservationWilliams-Grand Canyon News
2nd PlaceGenesis LaraLent brings family culinary tradition of 'capirotada'
Nogales International
3rd PlaceDavid ZambranoInto the FireThe Wickenburg Sun
Combined Non-Dailies/ Division 2: Non-Daily 3,500 to 10,000 Division 3: Non-Daily greater than 10,000
1st PlaceCindy Yurth, Ray Landry Piccadilly circusNavajo Times
2nd PlaceKeith MorrisThe benefits of rock & rollPayson Roundup
3rd PlaceSedona Red Rock News staff Red For Ed education protest story and video
Sedona Red Rock News
BEST MULTIMEDIA STORYTELLING / continued
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceMark LevySalute to Service: Jacqui Clay, U.S. Army Herald/Review
2nd PlaceVanessa EspinozaMagic of Music Kingman Daily Miner
3rd PlaceGabriel Granillo The Word: Jesse Sensibar Arizona Daily Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlacePerla TrevizoPassports to the American Dream Arizona Daily Star
2nd PlaceArizona Republic staffSandra Day O'Connor: Arizona ranch girl, American Legend, The Arizona Republic
3rd PlacePerla TrevizoShifting trends: How do you secure the border when migrants are just turning themselves in? Arizona Daily Star
ONLINE COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS
Combined Non-Dailies/ Division 1: Non-Daily under 3,500 & Division 2: Non-Daily 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceAlexis BechmanWinter weatherPayson Roundup
2nd PlaceWendy Howell Suspect wanted for assault, kidnappingincident
Williams-Grand Canyon News
3rd PlaceAlexis BechmanPlane crashPayson Roundup
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceAnne Ryman, Uriel Garcia, Kelsey Mo, Michael Kiefer, Bree Burkitt, Alden Woods, Robert Anglen: Six people killed by Scottsdale murder suspect, The Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceCaitlin Schmidt, Shaq Davis Local man indicted in killing of Tucson girlsArizona Daily Star
BEST NEWS PHOTOGRAPH
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceLoretta Yerian Suspect in Jan. 30 police standoff wanted in assault, kidnapping incidentWilliams-Grand Canyon News
2nd PlaceVyto StarinskasBlaze in CottonwoodThe Verde Independent
3rd PlaceJonathan ClarkSchool bus passing razor wire on border fenceNogales International
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceDavid JolkovskiRelease the OwlSedona Red Rock News
2nd PlaceBobby Joe SmithTeens: This isn't a fadGreen Valley News
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceKatherine Locke U.S. 89 reopens after wash outNavajo-Hopi Observer
2nd PlacePablo RoblesChandler MuseumSanTan Sun News
3rd PlaceLogan Burtch-BuusDorado GraduationExplorer Newspaper
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceOscar PerezBlaze lights up Casa GrandeCasa Grande Dispatch
2nd PlaceLes StukenbergAirplane downThe Daily Courier
3rd PlaceRandy HoeftDusty TuesdayYuma Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceRob SchumacherTropical Storm RescueThe Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceKelly PresnellVigil for murdered studentArizona Daily Star
3rd PlaceRob SchumacherTaken away too soonThe Arizona Republic
BEST SPORTS PHOTOGRAPH
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceDaulton VenglarSpring RoundupThe Camp Verde Journal
2nd PlaceJonathan ClarkCoach gets soakedNogales International
3rd PlaceDaulton VenglarCamp Verde soccer defeats Desert Christian
The Camp Verde Journal
BEST SPORTS PHOTOGRAPH / continued
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceKeith MorrisSpikers shock 2-time champsPayson Roundup
2nd PlaceBobby Joe SmithOn to post season!Green Valley News
3rd PlaceKeith MorrisGirls fighting for their state tournament livesPayson Roundup
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlacePaul NatonabahIt's spring timeNavajo Times
2nd PlacePaul NatonabahTension runs highNavajo Times
3rd PlaceRavonelle YazzieYoung buckarooNavajo Times
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceOscar PerezVaqueras sweep EasternCasa Grande Dispatch
2nd PlaceCody BashoreKeeping it aliveArizona Daily Sun
3rd PlaceOscar PerezCougars pull awayCasa Grande DispatchDivision 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceRob SchumacherTiger Makes HistoryThe Arizona Republic
2nd PlaceKelly PresnellLooming cloudsArizona Daily Star
3rd PlaceKelly PresnellTimeout!Arizona Daily Star
BEST FEATURE PHOTOGRAPH
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceDaulton VenglarCV earns dark sky designation
The Camp Verde Journal
2nd PlaceBill HelmRain slowed, didn't stop Fort Verde Days
The Verde Independent
3rd PlaceWendy Howell Coconino County Teacher of the Year
Williams-Grand Canyon News
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceJim PoulinRedefining college learningPhoenix Business Journal
2nd PlaceBobby Joe SmithBrain mattersGreen Valley News
3rd PlaceBarb CharzukThe tiny detailsThe Fountain Hills Times
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceDonovan QuinteroA long time comingNavajo Times
2nd PlaceKimberly CarrilloGraduation ExcitementAhwatukee Foothills News
3rd PlaceArianna GraineyMexican Imports (History Happens Here)Scottsdale Independent
Division 4: Daily circulation under 25,000
1st PlaceRandy HoeftStay between the linesYuma Sun
2nd PlaceMark LevyFree bird flight trainingHerald/Review
3rd PlaceBen ShanahanParalympians share their stories Arizona Daily Sun
Division 5: Daily circulation greater than 25,000
1st PlaceMike ChristyCloud WalkArizona Daily Star
2nd PlaceMamta PopatLate snowArizona Daily Star
3rd PlaceMamta PopatBrain surpriseArizona Daily Star
BEST FEATURE PHOTO LAYOUT OR PHOTO STORY
Division 1: Non-Daily circulation under 3,500
1st PlaceJeanie Hankins, StaffAmigos del Hospital, Red Sparks light up WickenburgThe Wickenburg Sun
2nd PlaceJonathan ClarkDia de los MuertosNogales International
2nd PlaceJonathan ClarkA community grievesNogales International
Division 2: Non-Daily circulation 3,500 to 10,000
1st PlaceJim PoulinSheep provide new venture for area dairy
Phoenix Business Journal
2nd PlaceJim PoulinScottish brewer celebrates DeafAwareness WeekPhoenix Business Journal
3rd PlaceFountain Hills Times staff Historic snowstorm hits Fountain Hills
The Fountain Hills Times
BEST FEATURE PHOTO LAYOUT OR PHOTO STORY /continued
Division 3: Non-Daily circulation greater than 10,000
1st PlaceArianna GraineyKachina InstallApache Junction Independent
2nd PlaceArianna GraineyCasteel wrestlingQueen Creek Independent
3rd PlaceRuth CarltonSpooky fun on the GetOut pageEast Valley Tribune
Combined Dailies: Division 4: Daily under 25,000 & Division 5: Daily greater than 25,000
1st PlaceKelly PresnellNew border dynamic presents quandary no wall can solveArizona Daily Star
2nd PlaceRob SchumacherBody of WorkThe Arizona Republic
3rd PlaceRandy HoeftFirst day of winterYuma Sun
STORY OF THE YEAR
Non-Daily
Jonathan ClarkNogales International'On Election Day, military installs razor wire'
Daily
Richard Ruelas, Jason PohlThe Arizona Republic'Border Strike Force'
PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Non-Daily
Keith MorrisPayson Roundup
Daily
Kelly PresnellArizona Daily Star
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Non-Daily
Alexis BechmanPayson Roundup
Daily
Perla TrevizoArizona Daily Star
NEWSPAPER OF THE YEAR
Non-Daily
Navajo TimesPublisher: Tom Arviso Jr.
Daily
Herald/ReviewPublisher: Jennifer Sorenson
GENERAL EXCELLENCE - College DIVISION 2019
First Place
University of Arizona - The Daily Wildcat
Advisor: Brett Fera
Second Place
Pima Community College - Aztec Press
Advisor: Valerie Vinyard