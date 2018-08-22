High school teacher arrested on child porn charges

HARVARD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school teacher is facing child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling says 26-year-old Warren Anderson admitted in Boston federal court Tuesday that he accessed websites on the so-called "dark web" to obtain child pornography.

Authorities say Anderson is a math teacher at Narragansett Regional High School, which serves the towns of Templeton and Phillipston. School officials didn't immediately comment.

Lelling's office said Anderson was arrested at a residence in Harvard as part of an ongoing investigation into the use of the online messenger Kik for exchanging child pornography.

The office said Anderson obtained videos of men sexually assaulting children between the ages of three and five years old.

Anderson faces one count each of receipt and possession of child pornography. He's been detained pending an Aug. 27 hearing.