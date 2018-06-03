https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Hit-and-run-crash-kills-3-year-old-boy-in-12963329.php
Hit-and-run crash kills 3-year-old boy in Rochester
Updated 10:34 pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rochester.
Police tell the Democrat and Chronicle that the child was one of two pedestrians who were hit by a car at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name was not immediately released. A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police say the injured woman was not the child's mother.
Police say the car that killed the child may have been one of two vehicles that collided moments later a short distance away.
Four people in the two cars were injured in the second crash. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.
