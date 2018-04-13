Hit-and-run leaves Delaware girl, 9, in critical condition

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Delaware girl who was the victim of a hit-and-run is in critical condition.

News outlets cite a release from Delaware State Police that says the girl was hit by a passing vehicle as she walked home after checking the mailbox across the street Thursday. Police located the 21-year-old driver who they say fled the scene, but have not released his name. No charges have been filed at this time.

The release says the girl was airlifted to a children's hospital with "major injuries."

The investigation is ongoing.