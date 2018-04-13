https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Hit-and-run-leaves-Delaware-girl-9-in-critical-12833076.php
Hit-and-run leaves Delaware girl, 9, in critical condition
Published 6:41 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Delaware girl who was the victim of a hit-and-run is in critical condition.
News outlets cite a release from Delaware State Police that says the girl was hit by a passing vehicle as she walked home after checking the mailbox across the street Thursday. Police located the 21-year-old driver who they say fled the scene, but have not released his name. No charges have been filed at this time.
The release says the girl was airlifted to a children's hospital with "major injuries."
The investigation is ongoing.
