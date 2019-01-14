https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Homeowner-confronts-teenage-burglary-suspect-13532611.php
Homeowner confronts teenage burglary suspect, fires gunshot
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a homeowner confronted a teenage theft suspect and fired a shot when the young man came at him.
Troopers at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday took a call of a home invasion northwest of North Pole.
Troopers say 18-year-old Raymond Koonaloak of Utqiagvik (oot-kay-AH'-vik) climbed through a dog door into the home and stole gloves and a circular saw.
The homeowner, carrying a gun, confronted Koonaloak outside the home.
Troopers say Koonaloak charged toward the homeowner, who fired a shot. No one was injured.
Koonaloak was jailed on suspicion of burglary, theft and criminal trespass and scheduled for arraignment Monday.
Online court documents to not list his attorney.
