Homeowner shoots, kills man forcing his way into home

CRESCENT, Pa. (AP) — Police say a homeowner in western Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who forced his way into his home.

Allegheny County police say it happened just after midnight Tuesday in Crescent Township when a 22-year-old went to the home and asked if a person was there. Police say the 59-year-old homeowner told the man no such person lived there.

Police say the younger man forced his way into the home and the homeowner opened fire with a handgun, killing the intruder.

No charges have been filed.

Authorities have not released any names and the investigation is ongoing.