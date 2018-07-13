Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a North Portland home.

KATU-TV reports authorities responded to the home on a report that a man was found unconscious and not breathing at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Medics did CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say officers noted that circumstances surrounding the death seemed suspicious.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.

Police say there is no danger to the community.

___

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/