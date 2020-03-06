Homicide investigation underway Blackfeet Reservation death

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A homicide investigation is underway in the death of a Glacier County man whose body was found on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation northeast of Browning.

The body of Alvin Dale Dog Taking Gun, 40, was found Tuesday in a rural area. The body showed “apparent and obvious signs of foul play," the Glacier County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

The body was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy. Officials have not said how he died.

The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating the death with assistance from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Montana Highway Patrol.