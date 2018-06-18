Homicide trial delayed in 1991 disappearance of woman

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A homicide trial has been delayed in the disappearance of a central Pennsylvania woman a quarter-century ago whose body has never been found.

Sixty-eight-year-old Loyd Groves is charged in the death of 40-year-old Katherine Heckel, who was last seen in July 1991 leaving the former International Paper Co. mill in Lock Haven for lunch.

Jury selection in the case was to begin Monday, but PennLive.com reports that the defense requested a delay to allow time to investigate evidence just received from prosecutors. A court official says jury selection may begin in mid-November.

Heckel was declared legally dead in 1998. Groves was arrested in January 2015. Defense attorney George Lepley says he believes the prosecution will have a difficult time proving that Heckel is dead and that Groves killed her.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com