Honduran woman arrested after ICE check-in

BALTIMORE (AP) — Immigration officials say they've arrested a Honduran woman who supporters say had sought to stay in the United States.

Media outlets report that supporters gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Baltimore on Monday as 53-year-old Maria Marta Rodriguez of New Carrollton, Maryland, reported for a check-in. Lawyer Hector Mora didn't respond to a request for comment, but previously told The Baltimore Sun that Rodriguez hoped to be granted asylum and has worked legally since 2009.

ICE spokeswoman Justine Whelan said in a statement that Rodriguez was arrested because for a second time, she failed to buy a ticket to leave the country in line with her final order of removal. ICE says Rodriguez was issued an order of removal in 2006 and required check-in regularly since 2009.