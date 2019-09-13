Hot air balloon crash near Las Vegas sends 7 to hospital

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say several people have been hospitalized following a hot air balloon crash in Southern Nevada.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada administrator Danita Cohen told The Reno-Gazette Journal on Friday that seven passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

She says three remain in the hospital in fair condition, including one woman who was airlifted with serious injuries.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the crash happened at Thursday morning in Goodsprings, Nevada, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Las Vegas.

Federal Aviation Administration's Pacific Division spokesman Ian Gregor says the federal agency will investigate the crash. He says nine people were on board at the time but cautioned the circumstances that led to the landing are still unknown.

