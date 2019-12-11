House leader: 'Nothing has changed' with status of lawmaker

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leader of the Michigan House said Wednesday that an indicted lawmaker will continue to have no committee assignments or staff under his watch after a jury acquitted him of lying to the FBI and deadlocked on attempted extortion and bribery charges.

A spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield said “nothing has changed” with the status of Rep. Larry Inman, who was charged in May with seeking a bribe from a labor union in exchange for a vote to not overturn Michigan's prevailing wage law. Inman and Chatfield, both Republicans, met Wednesday, a day after the weeklong trial concluded in Grand Rapids federal court.

“The speaker's position from the beginning was that it wasn't so much about the outcome of a criminal trial," Gideon D'Assandro said. “It was the fact that (Inman) admitted to the substance of the text messages, where he was asking for the $30,000. What he admitted to in the text messages was unbecoming of a state representative.”

Prosecutors have indicated that they want to retry Inman, who was at the Capitol voting on bills Wednesday. He called himself an “honest man and an innocent man," and said he would ask to again serve on committees and to have staffers assigned to him. They currently work under the direction of the House Business Office.

“I want to move on to continue my term as a state representative,” he told reporters. “I have not been found guilty of any charges.”

