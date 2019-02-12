Housemates' argument over music leads to fatal stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a dispute over the volume of music led to a fatal stabbing inside a Massachusetts home.

The Standard-Times reports that William Macomber was held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder at his arraignment on Monday.

Police say the 55-year-old Macomber stabbed 27-year-old Steven Doyle in the New Bedford home where they both rented rooms just after midnight Sunday.

Police say the men got into a fight because Macomber was trying to sleep and complained that Doyle was playing music too loud.

Macomber claimed self-defense, saying he was in his room when Doyle kicked in the door and began to attack him. Macomber said he grabbed a knife and held it against his chest with the tip pointing at Doyle, and Doyle jumped on him.

