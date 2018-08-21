Human remains found along railroad tracks in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains along a stretch of railroad tracks in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the remains were found Monday afternoon in an area where several train tracks meet. Evidence markers stretched over hundreds of yards of the tracks, marking where officers discovered blood or additional human remains.

Police are describing the death as "suspicious." The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com