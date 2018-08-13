Human remains found in north Phoenix desert; autopsy planned

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say more human remains have been found in a desert area in north Phoenix.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say it's unknown if the human remains are from a man or a woman and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Last Friday night, a person was walking through the desert in the area north of 11th Street and Alameda and came across what he believed to be a human remains.

The person contacted the Sheriff's Office, and detectives launched the investigation.

On Saturday, sheriff's detectives went back to the location and conducted a search and processed the area.

They say additional evidence of human remains were located and transported to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Their investigation is ongoing.