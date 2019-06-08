Husband accused of stabbing wife 20 times, pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of stabbing his wife to death over Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Marcus Dewayne King was arrested May 25 after allegedly telling police he stabbed 34-year-old De Ann King between five and 20 times in their Columbus home. The couple had apparently split a few days prior.

In addition to murder, King faces charges of family violence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children. The Ledger-Enquirer reports King waived his appearance Thursday in Recorder's Court but public defender Erik Smith entered the plea on his behalf.

King is being held without bond.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says De Ann King's slaying was Columbus' 12th of the year.

___

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com