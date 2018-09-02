Husband and wife accused of stealing crabs

FREDERICA, Del. (AP) — A husband and wife in Delaware have been arrested for allegedly stealing crabs from a commercial crabber.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported that Matthew and Patricia Ewing were arrested Friday. They live in Frederica, which is about an hour south of Wilmington.

Matthew Ewing is a licensed Delaware commercial crabber himself. He and his wife, both 35, were charged with one count each of theft under $1,500 and 22 counts each of lifting a commercial crab pot belonging to another commercial fisherman and unlawful taking of shellfish.

The alleged crimes were investigated by Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police officers. They did not state where the alleged theft occurred.

Matthew Ewing was released on a $2,300 unsecured bond. Patricia Ewing was released on a $1,100 unsecured bond.