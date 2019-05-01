Husband convicted of killing wife in 1982

MINOCQUA, Wis. (AP) — The husband of a northern Wisconsin woman killed 37 years ago has been convicted in her death.

An Oneida County Circuit Court judge has found Robin Mendez guilty of killing Barbara Mendez while she was working at Park City Credit Union in Minocqua in 1982.

WJFW-TV reports Mendez had no expression on his face when Judge Jill Falstad delivered the verdict Tuesday afternoon.

The case went unsolved until his two daughters came forward and told police their father had manipulated them into providing an alibi for him. Mendez will be sentenced under 1982 state sentencing guidelines rather than current guidelines. That means he will be sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after about 13 years.

No sentencing date has been set.

