Charges unlikely after ice cream truck fatally strikes child

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An investigation continues after a 2-year-old girl was fatally struck by an ice cream truck in suburban St. Louis.

Authorities said Monday that a preliminary review by the St. Charles County prosecutor's office indicates that criminal charges are not anticipated following the accident Sunday afternoon in Wentzville.

Police say the girl crossed in front of the ice cream truck as it began driving forward. Her name has not been released, but police called the accident "heartbreaking."

A phone number on the truck goes to a voicemail for Cool Times Ice Cream. No one responded to a message left Monday by The Associated Press. The company's website says individuals and organizations can arrange for the company's trucks to come to parties or events.