Idaho bounty hunters arrested for impersonating police

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Two bounty hunters were arrested in western Idaho for impersonating police, though a lawyer representing one of the men says that they were just doing their jobs.

Caldwell police arrested Kevin Ratigan and David Manery on Wednesday for chasing down a man on behalf of Viper Bail Bonds in Nampa.

Police say they were acting as bail enforcement agents dressed in tactical gear, but they didn't have probable cause to detain the man because there was no warrant out for his arrest.

The man was released from custody unharmed and without being charged with any crime.

Ratigan's attorney said the man still owed bond and that no laws were violated because the state has no regulations on how they can recapture people who have skipped out on their bail bonds.