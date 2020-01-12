Idaho company agrees to $5M settlement over fatal crash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho company agreed to pay $5 million to the daughters of a woman killed by one of its employees in a drunk-driving crash.

BSR Ventures and former employee Larry Halbert agreed last month to pay the family of Cheryl Miller to settle a lawsuit filed over her December 2017 death, The Idaho-Press Tribune reported BSR.

At the time of the accident Halbert was an employee driving a truck owned by Advanced Heating and Cooling, a business name assumed by BSR Ventures.

Halbert crossed the center line on U.S. 93 in Jerome County and collided with Miller's car. She died at the scene of the accident, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Halbert was drinking at a bar in Shoshone before the crash and he later pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

A judge sentenced Halbert to 15 years in prison and suspended his driver's license for life.

The civil complaint filed by Miller's family argued the company leadership knew about Halbert’s previous DUI convictions.

Attorneys for the the Miller family did not immediately return calls.

An attorney for the company did not immediately return calls and a voicemail left for Advanced Heating and Cooling President Bob Ginkel was not returned.