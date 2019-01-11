Idaho company steals from South Dakota tribe, Alaska Natives

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho company that sells posters to raise money for schools has admitted to defrauding a South Dakota tribe and at least two organizations tied to Alaska Natives.

The Idaho Statesman reports attorney Scott McKay says its client, All Around Sports, in Boise, and its owner, Chris Hoshaw, have "reached an agreement with the Department of Justice in South Dakota to resolve the matters set forth in the legal pleadings."

McKay says the company and Hoshaw "accept responsibility for these matters." He says the company "has implemented changes to its business practices to ensure this does not occur again."

Federal prosecutors say All Around Sports devised a fraud scheme that it used between December 2015 and December 2016 to take more than $360,000 from the victims.

