Idaho man sentenced in truck driver assault case

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for assault after prosecutors said he severely beat a long-haul truck driver from Missouri at an eastern Idaho truck stop.

Stormy Ray Adakai, 24, of Fort Hall, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge David Nye, U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a prepared statement on Thursday.

The truck driver, Amos Phillips, was sleeping inside his cab at a truck stop in Fort Hall two years ago when someone broke in, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks in his fists. The attack left Phillips, of Camdenton, with broken bones in his face, a brain hemorrhage and other serious injuries.

Adakai was arrested several weeks later. At the time, Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton said an investigation found that on the day of the attack Adakai had shown up at a nearby home with blood on his clothes.

Davis said Adakai later gave a full confession to investigators.