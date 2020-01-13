Indiana police arrest man driving pickup missing 1 tire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who drove his pickup truck for several miles along Interstate 70 without one of its front tires was arrested after another motorist called 911 to report a shower of sparks coming from the truck.

The motorist who spotted the pickup with bare metal grinding into the pavement late Sunday followed it until state troopers caught up with the truck, State Police Sgt. John Perrine told The Indianapolis Star.

He said the motorist reported that "sparks were flying everywhere" from a pickup truck with a missing front tire. Perrine said the pickup traveled about three or four miles before officers stopped it in Indianapolis.

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and operating without a license, Perrine said.