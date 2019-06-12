Indiana teen gets 45 years for fatally stabbing mother

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana teenager accusing of stabbing her mother more than 60 times has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Seventeen-year-old Chastinea T. Reeves was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in the February 2017 slaying of 34-year-old Jamie Garnett at their home in Gary, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Reeves, who was 15 at the time of the slaying, was charged as an adult in Lake Superior Court.

Reeves cried as she told Judge Diane Boswell that she missed her mother and wished she hadn't killed her.

Boswell asked Deputy Lake County Prosecutor Maureen Koonce to explain why a plea agreement called for the minimum sentence.

Koonce said Reeves has no criminal history and DNA evidence in the case is complex.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com