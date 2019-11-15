Indianapolis man gets 170 years for 3 murder convictions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis man convicted of murder in the 2017 shooting deaths of three people has been sentenced to 170 years in prison.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Kenneth Lancaster was sentenced for the June 1, 2017, murders of Jessica Carte, Keith Higgins and Mark Higgins. Lancaster was found guilty of three counts of murde r after a four-day jury trial last month.

The bodies of the victims were discovered inside Mark Higgins’ residence by a concerned family member who was checking on him after he failed to show up to work. Mears says each of the victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds at close range.

Mears says witnesses told investigators that Lancaster believed Carte misused his money and didn’t pay him back for money he believed she owed.