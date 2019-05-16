Indicted Georgia insurance commissioner suspends himself

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak, at the podium next to Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, announces that Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim C. Beck has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Atlanta. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak, at the podium next to Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, announces that Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim C. Beck has been indicted by a federal grand jury ... more Photo: Bob Andres, AP Photo: Bob Andres, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Indicted Georgia insurance commissioner suspends himself 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's insurance commissioner says he will voluntarily suspend himself from office two days after being indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

A 38-count indictment accuses Jim Beck of orchestrating an elaborate invoicing scheme to steal more than $2 million from his former employer before being elected in November.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Beck says he sent a letter to fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday voluntarily suspending himself. Kemp had called for Beck to resign.

Under his self-imposed suspension, Beck will continue to receive his $120,000 salary.

Beck has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

At the same hearing a judge imposed a $25,000 bond and banned Beck from conducting business with his former employer, the Georgia Underwriters Association.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com